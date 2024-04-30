SACO – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John G. Ladakakos in his home on April 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy illness.

John was born on May 1, 1947, in Biddeford, to George John and Virginia (Kelliher) Ladakakos. He attended Old Orchard Beach School System, where he excelled in football and assisted in his family’s businesses.

Throughout his life, John pursued a variety of career paths, including employment with Tito Brothers, General Dynamics, and car sales. However, his true calling came in owning and operating the iconic George’s Italian Sandwich Shop in Biddeford, a beloved establishment within the community.

John was a respected member of the Association of Lacones and the Ahepa’s, serving as past president of both organizations. He was also a member of the Biddeford Saco Elks Lodge 1597.

John and his wife Joan, devoted partners, tied the knot in 1997 and shared a mutual love for harness racing, trips to Las Vegas and Florida -most especially Madeira Beach. Where he found solace and joy at The Wit’s End Motel, forming lasting friendships and treasured memories by the beach.

Known for his larger-than-life personality, John was a warm and sociable individual, who cherished spending time with loved ones, sharing great food, good times, and plenty of laughter.

He had a special affection for his treasured cats, Muffy, Tigger, and now Cleo and Bobby.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joan, daughters, Vassie (Jack) Fowler and Stacy (Pam Kearns) Ladakakos, son George Ladakakos, step-son Richard (Johanna) Cluff, Sister Cynthia (Thomas) Carr, brother Kirk Ladakakos, brother–in-law Kirk Smith, mother-in-law Gloria (Francis) Lorette, grandchildren, John, Tiffany, Tyler (Ladakakos), Andrea, Nicholas (Carpenter), and Taylor (Cluff) as well as six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He also had a strong bond with Megan Marcello and Cecile Rogers both long-time staff of the George’s “family,” whom he held dear to his heart. John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia, his brother Arthur, and sister Helen Smith.

The family would like to extend sincere gratitude for the exceptional care provided John over the years, particularly by Advanced Nurse Practitioner Pam Travis, Nurse Paula, Dr. Christopher Link, Dr. Megan Abbott, Dr. Paul Parker, and the dedicated caregivers who consistently went the extra mile. We would also like to acknowledge the exceptional staff of Hospice of Southern Maine for their outstanding support.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Beach Street in Saco. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge 1597, Ocean Park Road, Saco. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

John lived life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same, often saying, “Don’t let reality spoil your dreams.”

To quote John, “I’ll catch you on the flip flop.”

John was immensely loved, and will be greatly missed.

