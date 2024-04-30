NOBLEBORO – Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. – Rabindaranth Tagore

Thomas Bertrand Fontaine, 74, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully with the dawn on April 27, 2024, while under care at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Tom was born in Salem, Mass., on September 24, 1949, the son of Rene “Tony” Fontaine and Theresa (Madore) Fontaine. He attended primary and secondary schools in Salem and Lynn, MA, and graduated from California State University, Long Beach, in 1977 with BFA degrees in Ceramics and Art History. A gifted visual artist, after graduation he lived and worked in Long Beach and Los Angeles, actively exhibiting his work in galleries on the West Coast and the Southwest. In the mid-1980s he moved to San Francisco, eventually finding new purpose working for over a decade handling office operations and subscriber relations at AIDS Treatment News.

In 1992 he met John D. Adams, and they lived together in San Francisco and Oakland until they moved to Maine, settling in Nobleboro in 2002. Tom loved his Maine home, especially the years with his dearly loved Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers, Oskar and Cooper. After apartment living in California, a permanent home gave him the dedicated space to resume creating. In his own words: “I took time to reevaluate my work and consider new approaches. From my peaceful rural home I have the freedom to explore my work outside the pressures of the competitive marketplace, finding combinations of forms and textures that appeal to me as an artist.”

In addition to his own creations in various mediums, Tom was extremely knowledgeable of art and art history, loved visiting museums and galleries, and built his own collection of artworks and artist catalogs and monographs. He also collected a variety of ceramics, including Native American pots, contemporary art pottery, and tiles. He loved books and theater and movies, many reflecting his anglophile streak. He had eclectic tastes in music, which brought him much joy throughout his life, and which he always wanted to share. His appreciation for good food included his gifts in the kitchen, recreating dishes and flavors from around the world. He loved travel, having toured India, Australia, Italy, and France before meeting John; then traveling together to England, Scotland, France, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Morocco, Canada, and Mexico, and cultural binges in New York City.

Beginning in 2013 Tom experienced an increasing series of serious health complications and medical crises, many of which were life-threatening and debilitating, and yet he amazed people with his ability to rebound, adapt, and survive. His quiet courage and fortitude in the face of his adversities were always an inspiration. That he is now free from those trials is a blessing.

He is survived by his partner and caregiver of 32 years, John Adams of Nobleboro. He was predeceased by his mother and father; surviving family includes sister Linda of New Hampshire; sisters Gloria, Jeanne, and Laurie of Massachusetts; sisters Susan and Rena of Florida; and brother David of California; as well as their spouses, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins and their families. He will be missed by dear friends from Maine, California, and beyond.

Deepest thanks to the staff of St. Andrews Village, as well as the hospice team from MaineHealth Care at Home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

To honor Tom’s memory, strive to make the world a better place by promoting love and respect, fighting discrimination, defending individual freedoms, and protecting human rights. Towards that goal, Tom supported the following organizations: Doctors Without Borders https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org or the American Civil Liberties Union https://www.aclu.org/action/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous