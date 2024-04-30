BOSTON — Rookie Wilyer Abreu had a single, double and his first career triple, Cooper Criswell pitched five scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Tuesday night for their major league-leading sixth shutout.

Abreu, who finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, helped Boston win its third straight. Jarren Duran singled in his first three at-bats and drove in a run and Rob Refsnyder had a pair of RBI singles as the Red Sox quickly ended Giants ace Logan Webb’s streak of 19 straight scoreless innings.

That ended in the first with an RBI single by Refsnyder and the game continued to slide from there for Webb, who didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. Webb (3-2), who hadn’t allowed a run since April 7, allowed four runs and nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Criswell (2-1) had a much stronger night, holding the Giants to just two hits and striking out four in his five innings. San Francisco didn’t have a hit until Michael Conforto led off the fifth with a single. After a quick double play, Jorge Soler added a two-out single for the Giants but that was their last hit until Wilmer Flores’ one-out single in the ninth.

San Francisco finished with just four hits to match a season low and was shut out for the second time this year.

The Giants were able to limit the damage to just one run in each of the first four innings, although the Red Sox forced Webb to push his pitch count up to 55 by the end of the second. The third inning wasn’t much better for Webb when Abreu led off with a double and Refsnyder followed with his second RBI single of the game.

Webb had to face Abreu again in the fourth and the Red Sox rookie tagged him for an RBI triple to the corner in right. Sean Hjelle took over for Webb and struck out Refsnyder on three pitches, stranding Abreu on third.

Duran nearly had a fourth straight single in the fifth on a grounder to third and throw that took first baseman LaMonte Wade off the bag. But San Francisco challenged the safe call and replays confirmed Wade was still touching the base when he caught the throw from Matt Chapman.

The Giants were on the losing end of a challenge in the eighth after appearing to turn a triple play on a grounder by Tyler O’Neill before Boston Manager Alex Cora called for the review. Video showed that O’Neill beat the throw just in time, so it was a 5-4-3 double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RF Mike Yastrzemski needed a few minutes after getting hit by a pitch from reliever Brennan Bernadino in the top of the sixth, but remained in the game. It was Yastrzemski’s first trip since 2019 to Fenway Park, where his grandfather, Carl, was a Hall of Famer for the Red Sox.

Red Sox: 1B Garrett Cooper left in the fifth after taking a 95 mph pitch from Hjelle off his right wrist. Cooper met with Cora and a trainer before heading to the clubhouse and was replaced by pinch-runner Bobby Dalbec, who also took over defensively at first base. … The Red Sox also acquired minor league LHP Bailey Horn from the Chicago White Sox in a deal for cash considerations Tuesday, and then optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

