Boston Red Sox DH Masataka Yoshida will be placed on the injured list, Manager Alex Cora said during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Jones & Mego show.

Yoshida was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after seeing a hand specialist.

Yoshida jammed his hand during an at-bat Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. He was lifted in the sixth inning for pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder.

He is batting .275 with a .348 on-base percentage, .388 slugging percentage, two home runs, three doubles, 12 runs, 11 RBI, six walks and 11 strikeouts in 24 games.

Not including Yoshida, Boston has 13 players on the injured list, five of whom are on the 60-day IL.

DAYS AFTER acquiring a veteran first baseman to help cover for the loss of the injured Triston Casas, the Red Sox are close to adding another.

The team is in discussions to add veteran first baseman Dominic Smith to the major league roster, sources told MassLive.com. The Boston Globe reported that Smith would join the team at some point Wednesday.

Smith, 28, had been with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple A affiliate, but had a May 1 opt-out as part of his deal. Smith slashed .263/.337/.375 for the Rays top minor league affiliate in Durham, with two homers and 11 RBI in 21 games. Last season, Smith slashed .254/.326/.366 with 12 homers and 46 RBI in 153 games for the Washington Nationals.

He previously spent parts of six seasons with the New York Mets. He owns a career OPS of .721.

Presumably, Smith would be part of a platoon at first base for the Red Sox, who will be without Casas until at least June 20. Casas suffered torn cartilage in his rib cage and was transferred to the 60-day IL over the weekend.

Smith is a left-handed hitter and could alternate with the right-handed Garrett Cooper, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Cooper was struck on the hand by a pitch in his Red Sox debut Tuesday night, but X-rays were negative.

To make room for Smith, it’s likely the Red Sox will option Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester.

ALSO WEDNESDAY, the Red Sox acquired infielder Zack Short from the New York Mets for cash considerations, just a few days after he was designated for assignment.

It’s already the fourth trade that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has completed since the start of the season.

Short, who turns 29 this month, was claimed off waivers by the Mets last November when the Tigers dropped him from their roster.

He played parts of three seasons with Detroit after originally being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in 2020. In 179 games, Short hit .204 with 13 home runs across 450 plate appearances. He served as the Tigers’ utility infielder for most of the 2023 season.

Short made the Mets’ Opening Day roster after a stellar spring, but after playing in only a handful of games and going 1 for 9, he was designated for assignment to make room for J.D. Martinez after the former Red Sox slugger completed a tune-up in Triple-A.

Short is out of minor league options, so he’ll likely be on Boston’s roster for the foreseeable future, especially considering the team’s slew of injuries in the infield. He has experience playing second base, shortstop and third base.

