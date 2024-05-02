FREEPORT – Linda Bates, 83, of Freeport, slipped quietly from this world on April 29, 2024. Born in Portland, to Lewis and Marie (Karchunes) Millett, she grew up in South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School in 1958. Although she lived in many communities over her lifetime, she always called South Portland her home.

With a love for animals, she was never able to say no to any of the many dogs and cats her children brought home over the years asking, “Can I keep it?” She enjoyed traveling and after retiring from Verizon in 2003, she took many trips with her friend, Janet Greenlaw, exploring the beauty of this country. She was very active at the South Portland Community Center with the Red Hatters and sang in the choir at St. Alban’s Church in Cape Elizabeth for several years.

She is survived by her children: Dana Mayo IV of Saco; Deena Mayo Bruns of Cape Elizabeth; Daneen Cipriano of Limerick; Timothy Bates of Bath, and Robert Bates of Las Vegas; three stepdaughters: Jerri Bates of Okanogan, Wash.; Joyce Bates of Old Town; and Cynthia Phinney of Bangor; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by both husbands, Dana Mayo III and Leslie Bates, her parents, Lewis and Marie Millett, brother Lewis Millett Jr., son Anthony Bates, and granddaughter Jessica Mayo.

A graveside service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 563 Walnut Hill Road, North Yarmouth on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. To express condolences, or to participate in Linda’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Copy the Story Link