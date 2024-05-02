people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Dave Tucci has been named as president of Aroma Joe’s. He will also continue in his role as chief operating officer. Tucci joined the company in January 2021 after working as a development agent for Firehouse Subs.

Attorney Meghan L. Myers has been named as a partner at Brann & Isaacson. Myers provides estate planning and estate and trust administration services. She has a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maine School of Law and a bachelor’s in marketing from Pennsylvania State University.

NEW HIRES

Elise Baldacci has been hired as the president of The Maine Credit Union League. She is the first woman to be appointed by the Maine Credit Union League’s Board to permanently serve the organization in this capacity. Baldacci has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Maine and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maine School of Law.

Elyse Pratt-Ronco has been hired as the director of stakeholder engagement at The John T. Gorman Foundation. Prior to joining the foundation, Pratt-Ronco was the assistant director for the TRIO Upward Bound program at the University of Maine at Farmington. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington in elementary education and her master’s and doctorate from Boston College in applied developmental and educational psychology.

Garrett McKnight has been hired as the executive vice president, managing director of Camden National Wealth Management at Camden National Bank. McKnight has over 20 years of experience leading wealth management teams and serving clients and their families in the areas of investment management, financial planning and fiduciary services.

Amanda Royce has been hired as the sports development director at Maine Sports Commission. Previously, Royce worked as the events director at New England Mountain Bike Association. She has a master’s degree in recreation management and policy from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree in recreation resource management from Lyndon State College, Vermont.

Norm O’Reilly, Ph.D., has been hired as the inaugural dean for the University of New England’s recently established College of Business. O’Reilly joins the university with two decades of leadership experience in higher education, including his most recent role as dean of the Portland-based Graduate School of Business at the University of Maine. A certified CPA, he has a doctorate in management from Carleton University, an MBA and master’s in sports administration from the University of Ottawa and a bachelor’s in kinesiology from the University of Waterloo.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Mary Dyer, the financial education programs manager at The Finance Authority of Maine, has been selected to serve on the National Jump$tart Board of Directors. Dyer currently serves in the role of president of the Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.

GENERAL

R.M. Davis, a private wealth management firm in northern New England, has hired five employees and promoted one. Greg Cox has been promoted to assistant vice president and associate client advisor. Teddy Smith has been hired as an assistant vice president and associate client advisor. John Leonard has been hired as a vice present and client adviser. Andrew Livingston has been hired as a vice present and client adviser. Jonathan Wojtkun has been hired as a vice president and director of technology and information security. Eric Ruff has been hired as vice president, credit research analyst.

