SCARBOROUGH – Henry J. Tosi Jr., 87, of 15 Piper Road, Scarborough, Maine, died on April 26, 2024, at Holbrook Health Center, Piper Shores, Scarborough. Mr. Tosi was born in Montreal, Canada, a son of Henry J. Sr. and Kathleen M. Grant Tosi. The family later moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey where Henry attended elementary school. He then moved on to The Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut, from which he graduated in 1955. He later graduated from Bowdoin College, class of 1959.

For twenty-five years Henry was a science and computer teacher in the South Portland School System, retiring in 1985. For many years he coached Junior High and Freshman Football. He later became a local lobsterman in the Portland and Kettle Cove areas.

He was a member of the Maine Education Association, the National Educational Association, the South Portland Teachers Association, the National Science Teachers Association, and the Maine Lobsterman’s Association.

After retiring from lobstering, Henry moved to Piper Shores Retirement Community in Scarborough and became active on several committees within the Community. He also volunteered at Portland International Jetport as a PWM Ambassador.

Surviving are several cousins.

At Mr. Tosi’s request there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m., at Piper Shores, Scarborough. Private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

To view Henry’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

If desired contributions may be made in his memory to the Animal Refuge League, 449 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, ME. 04092, or to Maine Medical Center.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous