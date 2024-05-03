ALFRED – Robert M. Libby Sr., “Rob”, was born in Sanford, to Franklin and Francis Libby, on April 27, 1951. Rob was the middle child of three.

Rob grew up in Sanford and attended Sanford schools. As a child he loved venturing out with his friends and visiting Babe’s store. He enjoyed telling stories of his teen years and how they created a mock car in the kitchen to help him learn to operate the shifter. As a teen, Rob was always one to push his limits. Rob graduated from Sanford High School in 1970. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an instrument repairman aboard the USS America, during the Vietnam War.

Rob returned home in 1976 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. Rob went to Central Maine Vocational-Technical Institute, for major building construction. Rob did carpentry work, until entering the apprentice program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where his father worked during this time.

Rob was made staff at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a planner and estimator where he worked for many years. During this time, he created plans for a home for his family and built it himself, in Alfred Maine. Rob retired from the shipyard in 2007 with 365 vacation days.

Rob had many hobbies, you could often find him with his son, venturing to local sports stores, reloading or target shooting. Rob’s favorite pass time, by far, was enjoying his grandkids. He enjoyed every minute of watching them learn and grow. He was always their biggest fan on the sidelines, waiting with a smile and hug, win or lose. His other great passion was just sitting out on the deck enjoying the sunshine and watching the wildlife. There were also many sunshine days you could find him venturing on his Harley, his other love. He was a blues guy; the Rockland Blues festival was his favorite.

Rob was a creature of habit. Every Friday afternoon Rob could be found having lunch with his mom and spending the remainder of the afternoon telling his son how to do his job, at his gun shop. He was a man full of knowledge who loved to research all things.

Rob would say, “willing to do for others, what I just don’t do for myself.” That was our dad. He was always willing to help others and put what he needed last. Often not even asking for help himself when he could use it. He truly was selfless, and always willing to sacrifice for others.

You might not have always agreed with what he had to say, but he surely will be a man missed by many, for the loving caring heart that he had.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert Libby II (Jess), Brittany “Libby” Guthro (Nathan), mother Frances Libby, brother Steven Libby; seven grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his father Franklin Libby and sister Janet Libby.

Memorial services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, May 8 at New Beginnings Christian Church in Sanford. Burial with military honors will at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

