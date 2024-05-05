WESTBROOK – On the evening of April 28, 2024, Ann-Marie (Wike) Bachelder passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Ann-Marie was born in Lewiston, on Oct. 31, 1964, and was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1982.

Ann-Marie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Pauline Wike.

She spent her life in Maine but enjoyed her many trips to Marco Island and Naples, Fla. where she soaked up all of the sunshine. She liked to spend her time shopping, cooking for family, and taking care of everyone close to her. Holidays spent with her children were her absolute favorite. She especially loved being “Nonni” and spoiling her two grandsons.

﻿Ann-Marie is survived by her brother, David Wike; her son, Anthony Fasulo and his fiancé Jessica Meyer; her daughter, Gina Trafton and her husband Nicholas Trafton and their two children, Charles and Henry Trafton; and her beloved best friend, Kimberly Holmes.

There will be a celebration of life held for Ann-Marie, the date is pending.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

