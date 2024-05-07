SALES

Industrial

25 I Drive, LLC bought an 8,160± SF building at 25 Industrial Drive in Oakland from Richard Haskins. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Don Plourde of Coldwell Banker.

Brimar, LLC bought 10,000± SF at 26 Commerce Drive in Arundel from Arundel Commerce Lot 4, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group; Becky Baker of Anchor Real Estate.

Land

St. George, LLC bought 5.41± AC at 820 Ossipee Trail in Standish from Guy W. Plummer Jr. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

MaineHealth bought 13.6± AC at 126 Depot Steet in Waldoboro from S and J Llama, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Jessica Estes and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Flagg India Partners, LLC bought 7143± SF at 0 India Street in Portland from Russell Lerman. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group; Katie Breggia and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Office

Birch River Holdings, LLC bought a 6,960± SF building at 19 Arbor Street in Portland from Katinda ESG, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.

Sarka Properties bought a 2,133± SF medical/office unit at 1250 Forest Avenue in Portland from PMR Realty, LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

King Tide Holdings, LLC bought 3,066± SF at 108 Main Street in Damariscotta from Smithwick Realty, LLC. Bill Crocker of Midcoast Maine Real Estate; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Conscious Revolution, Inc. bought 1,360± SF at 10 Cottage Road in South Portland from Kirk and Lisa Wolfinger. Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Greg Perry of Broad Cove Collective.

Residential

Travis Mills Foundation bought a 12-unit multifamily building at 1023 Watson Pond Road in Rome from Belgrade Apartments, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Ben Spencer of CoreFirms.

Bonnie’s Building, LLC bought a four-unit multifamily building at 1650 Post Road in Wells from 1650 Post Road, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Jeremy Reynolds of Anchor Real Estate Company.

91 Canal Rumford, LLC bought a five-unit multifamily building at 91 Canal Street in Rumford from 91 Canal Street, LLC. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Addie Peet of Portside Real Estate Group.

KV Holdings Two, LLC bought a 6,116± SF multifamily at 11 Smith Street in Fryeburg from DCRN Properties, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Retail

476 Stevens Avenue, LLC bought a 4,091± SF building at 476 Stevens Avenue in Portland from 476 Stevens Ave, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne and Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Southworth Investments LLC bought a 2,062± SF building at 1055 Lewiston Road in New Gloucester from Robin Ray LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Keeley Mann of Meservier & Associates.

Benjamin Duplissis and Katie Poirier bought a 7,100± SF retail/industrial building at 8 Varney Road in Freeport from 8 Varney LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Perry of Broad Cove Collective.

KAX, LLC bought a 3,058± SF building at 172 US Route One in Scarborough from Timm 3 LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

96 Roosevelt Trail, LLC bought a 3,000± SF building at 96-96A Roosevelt Trail in Naples from Alummikon Holdings LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Kirk Butterfield of Keller Williams Commercial.

O’Dog Holdings, LLC bought a 1,735± SF building at 41 Bangor Street in Augusta from CRT XIV, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

El Tequila Restaurant bought 6,790± SF at 512 Main Street in Saco from Parkside Properties. Frank O’Connor and Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Portland Pottery leased 3,600± SF at 49 Fox Street in Portland from Neap Tide, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

FDS-Portland ME, LLC leased 2,440± SF at 35 Bradley Drive in Westbrook from 35 Bradley Drive, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

American Wash Co, LLC leased 3,036± SF at 120 Main Street in Westbrook from SAMYCADAM CO, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Emmett Peoples of Porta & Co.

Office

Maine Initiatives leased 2,581± SF at 736 Sabattus Street in Lewiston from Finial LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

New American Funding leased 2,910± SF at 75 Market Street in Portland from Wholly Cow LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

BOEL Management, Inc. leased 3,352± SF at 267 US Route One in Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

ALM Ortho leased 5,600± SF of office space at 68 Mussey Road in Scarborough. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Phynet Dermatology LLC leased 3,134± SF of office space at 125 Presumpscot Street in Portland. Steve Baumann and Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers; Allie McCracken of Transwestern.

Southern Maine Children’s Academy leased 5,726± SF of office space at 125 Presumpscot Street in Portland. Steve Baumann and Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers.

University of Maine System leased 5,236± SF at 163-167 Fore Street in Portland. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Change Healthcare Pharmacy Solutions, Inc. renewed its lease of 8,200± SF at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta from 45 Commerce Drive Leasing, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Corey Paquette of CBRE.

M & R Holdings, LLC leased 5,057± SF at 175 Innovation Way in Scarborough from ZBC Blackwood, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Citizens Bank renewed its lease of 3,346± SF at 100 Middle Street in Portland from Albany Road Real Estate Partners. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, Nate Stevens and Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; Max Paulter of Cushman & Wakefield.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC leased 2,964± SF at 2 Monument Square in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Erin Pontbriand Counseling, LLC leased 2,891± SF at 443 Main Street in Biddeford from 443 Main, LLC. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Karner Exteriors, LLC d/b/a Dabella leased 2,836± SF at 400 Riverside Street in Portland from Income Property Management. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

PeopleReady, Inc. leased 1,934± SF at 778 Main Street in South Portland from RJH Realty, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Edward Jones & Co., LP leased 1,700± SF at 4 Gabriel Drive in Augusta from Maine Farm Bureau Building Association. Nick Lucas and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Dennis Wheelock of Magnusson Balfour.

Hanna Keene Photography, LLC leased 1,100± SF at 10 Water Street in Waterville from North River Hathaway, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Two Lights Settlement Services renewed its lease of 1,054± SF at 970 Baxter Boulevard from Back Bay Management, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

2088 Advisory, LP leased 515± SF at 565 Congress Street in Portland from Pachios Brothers I, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Corsa, LLC renewed its lease of 505± SF at 565 Congress Street in Portland from Pachios Brothers I, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Granite Bay Care leased 9,696± SF at 482 Payne Road in South Portland from East Brown Cow. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; Jennifer Small and Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Christine Perry d/b/a Nits End leased 1,241± SF 10 Donald B. Dean Drive in South Portland from Hampstead Associates, LLC. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Consolidated Communications of Northern New England leased 13,262± at 600 Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland from Atlantic Regional Federal Credit Union. Mike Cobb of Colliers International; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Retail

El Rodeo Lewiston, LLC leased 2,898± SF at 736 Sabattus St in Lewiston from Gendron & Gendron. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Harbourside Health Advocates, LLC leased 1,150± SF at 475 US Route 1 in Freeport from Storage Realty Corp. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Sebago Nutrition LLC leased 2,400± SF at 111 Ossipee Trail in Standish. Jackson Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Town Fair Tire Centers of Maine, LLC leased 11,140± SF at 260 High Street in Ellsworth from Gendron Real Estate. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Nick Lucas and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Daniel Plotkin of Northeast Retail Leasing & Management Company, LLC.

Miller Fitness, LLC leased 10,176± SF at 550 Center Street in Auburn from Auburn Plaza, Inc. Craig Young, CCIM, of The Boulos Company; Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

EA Fitness and Performance, LLC leased 3,018± SF at 56 Northport Drive in Portland from 56 Upham, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Loquat, Inc. leased 1,334± SF at 519 Congress Street in Portland from Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Winners Corner ME, LLC leased 1,125± SF at 23 Wells Street in North Berwick from Delphi Holding IX, LLC. Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Greater Brunswick Physical Therapy, LLC leased 2,500± SF at 321 Elm Street in Biddeford from Deer Street Associates. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Androscoggin Home Health Services, Inc. leased 10,471± SF at 710 Main Street in Lewiston from C&T Medical, LLC. Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group; Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

