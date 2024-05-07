Join the Waxmans, Rachel and moderator Carol Coultas as they talk about how their small company survived trade deals, economic policies, corporate greed and a pandemic to prove a business can flourish and treat its workers well.
Making It In America
Featuring Best-Selling Author Rachel Slade &
Ben and Whitney Waxman of American Roots
Nine years ago, Ben and Whitney Waxman began an experiment: Could an American company manufacture high quality apparel using only domestic materials and union labor? It was a concept bucking decades of offshoring.
The improbable answer is yes. American Roots, based in Westbrook, employs seventy-five people and is on track to surpass $20 million in sales over the past nine years.
The Waxmans’ journey is chronicled in the compelling, newly released “Making it in America,” by Rachel Slade, a best-selling author in Rockport.
