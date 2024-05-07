Join the Waxmans, Rachel and moderator Carol Coultas as they talk about how their small company survived trade deals, economic policies, corporate greed and a pandemic to prove a business can flourish and treat its workers well.

Featuring Best-Selling Author Rachel Slade &

Ben and Whitney Waxman of American Roots

Nine years ago, Ben and Whitney Waxman began an experiment: Could an American company manufacture high quality apparel using only domestic materials and union labor? It was a concept bucking decades of offshoring.

The improbable answer is yes. American Roots, based in Westbrook, employs seventy-five people and is on track to surpass $20 million in sales over the past nine years.

The Waxmans’ journey is chronicled in the compelling, newly released “Making it in America,” by Rachel Slade, a best-selling author in Rockport.