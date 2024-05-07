ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (TBD) at Atlanta Braves (Sale 4-1) WHEN: 7:20 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Boston’s Kutter Crawford and Atlanta’s Reynaldo López each allowed two runs in a matchup of right-handers with ERA’s under 2.00.

With the game tied at 2, Boston right-hander Justin Slaten (2-1) walked Ozzie Albies and gave up a single to Austin Riley to open the eighth. With one out, Ozuna bounced a grounder through the infield to drive in Albies for a 3-2 lead. Riley advanced to third on the play and scored on Orlando Arcia’s grounder to first, extending the lead to two runs.

Crawford hit Travis d’Arnaud with a pitch in the third inning before Jarred Kelenic pulled a belt-high cutter 368 feet over the high right-field wall for a two-run homer, his first, giving Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

It was only the second homer allowed in eight starts for Crawford, each coming in his last two starts.

Crawford (1.56) and López (1.50) began the night ranked among the ERA leaders in the majors for pitchers with at least five starts.

Advertisement

López gave up at least one hit in each of his first five innings, but was effective in pitching out of trouble. Jaren Duran was stranded after leading off the game with a double and hitting a one-out triple in the fifth. López struck out Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill to end the fifth.

López couldn’t overcome three sixth-inning walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Reese McGuire that forced in a run. Ceddanne Rafaela’s infield single off the back of left-hander Aaron Bummer’s right knee, drove in Vaughn Grissom, who reached on shortstop Orlando Arcia’s fielding error, for a 2-2 tie.

Atlanta right-hander Joe Jiménez (1-0) stranded two runners in the eighth when Adam Duvall made a sliding catch of Tyler O’Neill’s drive toward the left-center gap to end the inning.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

NOTES: OF/DH Masataka Yoshida (left thumb strain), who was placed on the injured list on May 1, will have a second opinion on Wednesday. … RHP Garrett Whitlock (left oblique strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment next week.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous