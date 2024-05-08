DRESDEN – John Henry Chapman Sr., “Chippy” 83, of the Gardiner Road, passed away on May 6, 2024 at his home. He was born in Richmond on June 18, 1940, the son of Norris Chapman Sr., and Thelma (Murray) Chapman.

John worked as a worm digger, lobsterman, for Lipman Poultry, BIW, shoe shops, Maine Yankee, Jones Concrete, Jay Paper, Carpenter, Steel’s Landscaping and Plowing Snow. He was the “Jack of all Trades and the master of none”.

﻿John enjoyed gardening, hunting, digging worms, wheeling and dealing, morning coffee with Daniel and the “guys”, aggravating Kevin and the boys, and working.

﻿He was predeceased by his father and mother; brothers William Chapman and wife Beverly, Norris Chapman Jr., and wife Olive, Richard Chapman and wife Marcia, Paul Chapman and wife Linda, sisters Elinor Chapman LaPlante Collins, Phyllis Chapman Hall and husband Jimmy; grandchildren Jesse Ezzell; and three great grandchildren.

﻿John is survived by his wife of 42 years Dianne Lucille (Jones) Chapman; daughters Gail Russell, Kim Chapman, Teresa Storey and husband Harland, Rachel Corson, Mamie Chapman, sons John Chapman Jr., and wife Tammy, Scott Chapman and wife Candace, Christopher Chapman and wife Anna, stepdaughters Trina Gay and husband Troy, Tanya Whitcomb and husband Jamie, stepson Trevor Morin and wife Ryan; brothers Charles Chapman, Bruce Chapman and wife Gail, Daniel Chapman and wife Sandra, Carroll Chapman and wife Sharon, sisters Joyce Morton and husband Rod, Gloria James and husband Karl; 35 grandchildren; and 50 great grandchildren.

﻿A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. a Maple Grove Cemetery, Dresden. A gathering will follow at the home of Dan and Sandra Chapman.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357

