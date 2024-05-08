PORTLAND – Lois L. Pence (Nee’ Macomber) passed away on April 18, 2024, just shy of her 95th birthday. The daughter of William and Vyrene MaComber, she was born May 15,1929 in Portland.
Lois married Carroll Guest and they raised their six children in Massachusetts and in Newport, Rhode Island. The family summered at Lois’s mother’s beloved camp on West Pond in Parsonsfield.
After retiring from the EPA in Narragansett Rhode Island, Lois enjoyed many years back at her beloved camp in Parsonsfield.
Lois is survived by her brother Donald MaComber of Florida, her six children, Peter Guest (companion Terry), Jay Guest (Denise), Melody Pickett (Scott), Candice Menke (Paul), Franz Guest and Robin Guest; grandchildren, Alexander, Jillian, Larz, Jenna, Rachel, Morgan, Selena and Mindy along with nine great-grandchildren.
Charitable donations maybe made in her memory to West Pond Association at http://www.westpond.org
