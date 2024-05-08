BUXTON – Steven Lawrence Townsend, 56, of Buxton, passed away on the evening of May 1, 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 16, from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Following the visiting hours, a graveside service will be held at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

