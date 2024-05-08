Hires, promotions, appointments

Lindsay Colle joined the American Heart Association in Maine as development director for the Go Red for Women campaign. She was recently a senior development director for the association’s Heart Walk campaign in Hawaii and previously worked at the American Cancer Society overseeing the Relay For Life program and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer programs in New Jersey and Delaware.

Dave Tucci, chief operating officer at Aroma Joe’s, was named president, while continuing as COO. He joined in 2021 as the director of franchise development and operations and became COO in 2022.

Susan Doliner was named MaineHealth’s first system-wide chief development officer. She is the vice president of philanthropy at Maine Medical Center and has received the Harold J. “Si” Seymour Award in 2014. She is a member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s Madison Institute and a board member on the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Board.

Mary Dyer, president of the Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Finance Literacy, was appointed to the National Jump$tart Board of Directors. She is currently the financial education programs manager at the Finance Authority of Maine.

Jacob Gikas was promoted to branch manager at the Scarborough branch of Norway Savings Bank. He joined in 2021.

Liz DeLois was named Maine Community Foundation’s director of philanthropy. She previously held senior positions at CARE USA and the American Jewish World Service. Nathan Finberg was hired at MaineCF as a philanthropy advocate. He was previously a software engineer at Athenahealth. Amy Minton joined as director of prospect research and recently led development research at Bowdoin College. She is a member of the New England Development Research Association.

Will and Ally Fuller have joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, based out of its flagship office in Portland. Will Fuller has over 20 years of experience and is a member of the Development Committee for Maine Behavioral Healthcare and of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors. Ally Fuller served as an officer in the U.S. Army, then began her real estate career in 2019.

Amanda Royce was hired by Maine Sports Commission as sports development director. She was previously the events director at the New England Mountain Bike Association.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank donated $2,500 to the Maine Maritime Museum last month. The bank has been a longtime supporter of the museum.

Recognition

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was listed on Forbes’ “World’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year, and by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks.

