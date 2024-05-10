CAMDEN – James Galbraith Bennett III, 70, of Camden, passed away at Maine Medical Center on April 14, 2024.

He was the son of the late Barbara H. Bennett and James G. Bennett, Jr., originally of Wayzata Minnesota, more recently of Woolwich Maine. Jim graduated from Darien High School in 1972 and went on to earn a BSE in Naval Architecture and Engineering and an MSE in Naval Architecture from the University of Michigan. A renowned naval architect and marine systems engineer, he worked at Bath Iron Works from 1980-2005 and Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems from 2005-2016. Over his notable career his design portfolio encompassed custom yachts for private owners; research vessels and cargo carriers for commercial and scientific clients; and combat vessels for the United States Navy, including innovative multi-hulled designs.

Jim was a lifelong man of the sea, involved in competitive offshore sailing aboard his 46’ J Sloop Finisterre and his J/34C Astraea, as well as marine historical-structures preservation, and youth sail training and experiential learning. But perhaps nothing better expresses his strength of character and love of life than his final years. After surviving a near-fatal aortic dissection and stroke in 2016, he fought his way to almost full recovery. Just achieving that much would have been enough for many, but Jim went on to challenge himself to his maximum capability. In 2018 he sailed from Tierra del Fuego to Antarctica aboard the 60’ foot sloop Spirit of Sydney, crossing the Drake Passage, some of the most challenging waters on the planet. Later the same year he sailed across the Southern Ocean from Argentina to South Africa in the 55-foot sloop Pelagic Australis, encountering massive storms that forced the vessel to heave-to, and earning his RYA Master certification. In 2020 he hiked the remote mountains of Columbia to the abandoned city Ciudad Perdida, an archaeological site that predates Machu Picchu by about 650 years. In between these adventures he continued sailing Finisterre on Penobscot Bay, winning or placing in single-handed races and treating his siblings, kids and granddaughter to overnight sails around the islands. Not to mention blue-water cruises from Camden to Nova Scotia, helping with the Seguin Lighthouse restoration, and buying himself a real nice guitar to re-learn some of the blues and rock tunes he loved playing in his youth. And always being a loving father, grandfather, and eldest brother to his siblings.

He is survived by his son David Bennett, daughter Martha Paradise, granddaughter Amelia Paradise, and his siblings Barbara T. Bennett, William F. Bennett, Taylor H. Bennett, Robert T. Bennett, and Nancy B. Luther, and his life-partner Grace Drown. A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Camden Yacht Club.

Contributions can be made to the Camden Area Youth Seamanship Program

in lieu of flowers.

