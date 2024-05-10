GRAY – Peter D. Colello, 64, of Yarmouth Road, passed away on May 6, 2024, at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born in Portland, a son of Mauro and Theo (maiden) Colello. He grew up on Rand Road in Yarmouth and graduated at Yarmouth High School.
He was the owner/operator of Island Style Marine in Gray for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Megquier and her children James, Brad, Sam and Molly;
Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Burial will be at Walnut Cemetery at later date.
Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Peter’s online guest book.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.