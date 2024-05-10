GRAY – Peter D. Colello, 64, of Yarmouth Road, passed away on May 6, 2024, at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born in Portland, a son of Mauro and Theo (maiden) Colello. He grew up on Rand Road in Yarmouth and graduated at Yarmouth High School.

He was the owner/operator of Island Style Marine in Gray for many years.

﻿He is survived by his wife, Penny Megquier and her children James, Brad, Sam and Molly;

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Burial will be at Walnut Cemetery at later date.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Peter’s online guest book.

Copy the Story Link