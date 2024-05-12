Gorham police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Peter Stuart, of Gorham, left home about 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said. He was last seen walking on Route 202 in Gorham, wearing a white, Gap zip-up sweatshirt and black pants. He was carrying an urban camo backpack. Stuart, a white male, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Gorham police at 893-2810 ext. 2.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous