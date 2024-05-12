YARMOUTH – Brian Paul Bicknell, 80, of Yarmouth, died on May 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. due to complications from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters who rarely left his side.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1944, in Portland to Coleman Forbes Bicknell and Agnes “Nancy” Algie Carruthers. Brian lived his early years in Portland but in 1947 moved with his family to Gorham where the Bicknell and Watts families purchased a dual family farmhouse. The Farm was the backdrop for a fun, fulfilling and mischievous childhood for five boys.

Brian attended school in Gorham, and from an early age showed an interest in politics, civic engagement, and sports. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1962 and studied for two years at UMaine Portland/Gorham before finishing his degree at the University of Maine in Orono. There he joined the fraternity Phi Kappa Sigma and enjoyed several interfraternity sports.

In the spring of his senior year, Brian met the love of his life, Patricia A. Tofuri while student-teaching. Brian and Patti graduated from UMaine in 1966, began their teaching careers and married in 1967. They had three daughters, Christine, Deborah, and Lauren and settled in Yarmouth in 1972, a town Brian called home for over 50 years. Although Brian was a natural and gifted teacher, he left teaching early in his career and worked in sales, mostly for Reynolds Aluminum (later Alcoa), where he worked for 32 years. In his retirement, he drove for Hertz-Rent-a-Car for 15 years.

Brian was a man of service and character. He was a longtime member of the Yarmouth Lions Club, serving as King Lion for several terms, and acting as special envoy to the North Pole for several seasons. The Yarmouth Clam Festival’s Lions Club booth will not be the same without him and his booming voice. He served terms on the Yarmouth School Board and Town Council and was a life-long Republican. Brian was generous with his time and service to others. He found happiness in the kitchen, on the golf course, sailing in Casco Bay and enjoying summers at Sunset Point.

Brian was a man with a twinkle in his eye, an Elvis Presley song in his heart, and a Louis Lamour book in his hand. He was a master storyteller and his daughters loved asking him to regale them with tales of his youth as well as stories he carried across generations. He was a passionate fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox and was delighted to enjoy several championships for both teams.

In 2004 and 2008 he became a grandfather to Ruby and Max Marden. He was an exceptional grandfather and his affection for them was matched only by theirs for him. Brian was a loyal son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend until the day he died. He and Patti were happily married for 57 years and enjoyed a close-knit group of friends in Maine, Florida, and beyond.

Brian is survived by his wife, Patricia; his mother, Nancy Taber of Gorham; his daughters Christine Marden (Rob) of Sidney, Deborah Bicknell of Yarmouth, Lauren Bicknell (Julien Tord) of Gorham; grandchildren, Ruby and Max Marden of Sidney; his stepbrother, Ed Taber of Ruxton, Md., his Farm “brother” Steve Watts of Pelzer, S.C., a sister-in-law, Judith Shottes of Vero Beach, Fla., sister-in-law, Pamela Bicknell of Tucson, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends. He is adored by three generations of his family and will be profoundly missed.

Brian was predeceased by his father, Coleman F. Bicknell, his stepfather, Edward A. Taber, Jr.; his brother, Bruce W. Bicknell; and many other beloved relatives.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 1-5 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A celebration of life will be held at a future time and place.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Brian’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Donations can be made in Brian’s memory to the

Lions Club,

P.O. Box 512,

Yarmouth, ME 04096

or the American Red Cross

