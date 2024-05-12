PORTLAND – Joan Lillian (Glynn) Noble of Portland passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 10, 2024. Joan had lived at Fallbrook Woods where she was affectionately called “Grammy” as she courageously dealt with the unfortunate consequences of dementia for the past four-plus years.

Joan was born in Portland on April 3, 1935 to Lillian and James Glynn. She was a lifetime Portland resident and was a product Portland’s Parochial Schools. On Oct. 30, 1954, Joan married James T. Noble and together they bought a home in Riverton, a home they took great pride in caring for and maintaining. Together they raised two daughters who they instilled the values of caring and devotion to family and love and respect for all.

Joan loved family gatherings (birthdays, holiday’s and special occasions) and looked forward to the annual family reunion at Sebago Lake State Park with her immediate family including siblings, nieces, nephews and their children – all of whom held a special place in her heart.

Joan’s greatest joy, accomplishment and love were her three grandchildren and great-grandson, all of whom she took great pride in, could not spend enough time with, and supported unconditionally…, and at times spoiled.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, James, in May of 2014; her sisters Helen Smith and Phyllis Cooke.

She is survived by her daughter Theresa and husband Steven Melanson; her grandson, Tim Melanson and his wife Casey and their son Matthew; and granddaughter, Amy Melanson, all of Windham; her daughter, Donna and her husband John Norman, and her granddaughter, Emily Norman, all of Portland; her sister, Francis Corkery and her husband Bruce of Gorham, and sister, Roberta Gagnon of Portland; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Joan’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fallbrook Woods for the special care, affection and compassion they showed throughout Joan’s stay. They would also like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial House for their kindness, tenderness and empathy.

An hour of visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday May 16, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. Following visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. To express condolences please visit http://www.ATHutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation in Joan’s name be made to the

Gosnell Memorial House

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

