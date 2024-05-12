BATH – John H. “Jack” Limpert Jr., 90, passed away on May 3, 2024, in Scarborough. He was Born on May 14, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y. The son of John and Sophia (Douropoulos) Limpert.

To share memories of John or to view a full obituary please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous