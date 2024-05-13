If you’re a craft beer lover planning a trip to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, there’s one other stop you have to make.

Boothbay Craft Brewery at 301 Adams Pond Road is the maker of Thirsty Botanist, a juicy New England IPA that you can find at bars and beer stores all over southern Maine, but take this chance to sip it right from the source. Hang outside in the beer garden, have a meal in the tavern or even stay overnight in the RV park on site.

Looking for more family-friendly activity? Head to Dolphin Mini Golf at 510 Wiscasset Road, where there’s also a shell museum, arcade games and ice cream, in addition to the 18-hole nautical-themed course.

Work off the beer and ice cream with a scenic hike through Ovens Mouth Preserve, one of many sites in the area overseen by Boothbay Region Land Trust. The two peninsulas off Dover Road, connected by a pedestrian bridge, have over 7 miles of trails – through woods and along the Back River – between them.

