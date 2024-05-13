BOSTON — Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple during Tampa Bay’s three-run first inning and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Monday night.
Rosario added an RBI double and Yandy Díaz had three hits for the Rays, who are in a stretch of 13 straight games against rival AL East clubs.
Boston’s Tyler O’Neill hit his 10th homer, a three-run shot. The Red Sox had won their last two games.
Rays starter Zach Eflin (3-4) gave up three runs on six hits in five innings. Their bullpen took over from there, with three relievers holding Boston to two singles.
The teams opened a stretch of seven games in 10 days against each other.
Jose Siri’s sacrifice fly pushed Tampa Bay in front 4-3 in the fourth after José Caballero blooped a leadoff double just inside the right-field foul line and stole third. Rosario added his double in the eighth.
Kevin Kelly pitched two innings of one-hit relief, Garrett Cleavinger worked the eighth and Jason Adam got the final three outs for his third save. Adam struck out the last three after a leadoff walk.
Tampa Bay broke ahead 3-0 against Kutter Crawford (2-2). Rosario’s two-out hit just ticked off the edge center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela’s glove on a full-length diving attempt before Richie Palacios followed with an RBI single.
Crawford settled down after that and allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings, throwing a career-high 101 pitches. He entered with a 1.75 ERA and had allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his eight previous starts.
O’Neill belted a low curveball completely out of Fenway Park over the Green Monster, a drive estimated at 426 feet that tied it in the bottom half.
NOTES: Rays Manager Kevin Cash said before the game that INF Isaac Paredes was fully healthy after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch Sunday, but he had the day off. … Cash also said 2B Brandon Lowe (injured list, right oblique strain) “is still feeling it a little bit. … he’s going to go get an opinion from a doctor (Tuesday morning).” He was pulled from a rehab game with Triple-A Durham on May 10. … Díaz appeared to tweak his back on a swing in the seventh but stayed in.
