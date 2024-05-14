KINGFIELD/SOUTH CHINA – Fulton Ryan, 85, born on April 23, 1939, passed away on May 7, 2024, with family by his side. A service will be held on Friday May 17, starting with visiting hours at 10 a.m., a funeral service starting at 11 a.m., and refreshments to follow at 12 p.m., all located at Western Mountains Baptist Church, 928 Carrabassett Road, New Portland Maine. A chapel service will also be held on May 30 starting promptly at 10 a.m., at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association 225N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago Illinois 60601 https://act/alz.org/donate

