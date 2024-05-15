Hires, promotions, appointments

Joe Sczurko was named president of WSP USA, an engineering, environment and professional services firm with offices in Portland and Eliot. Chris Peters was named chief operating officer.

Lawrence Hollins was appointed president of the board of directors for Maine Crafts Association. He is the associate publisher at Down East Enterprise, where he manages Down East Magazine.

Patrick Kennedy Hohl, Lila Martin and James Parker, cardiologists at MaineHealth, will work with InterMed in a new clinical collaboration, working in South Portland. Parker is the director of echocardiography at MaineHealth and former governor of the American College of Cardiology for Maine and served as president of the Northern New England Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Surgeon Richard King has joined Northern Light Mercy Surgery and will serve as a physician at InterMed’s Portland office as part of a collaboration between the InterMed and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank donated $40,000 to Avesta Housing. The bank is a longtime partner and supporter of the nonprofit affordable housing provider.

Portside Real Estate Group raised over $26,000 for the Maine Cancer Foundation through its Pins For Cure fundraiser at Bayside Bowl last month.

Recognition

Berman & Simmons had 12 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list. Michael Bigos, Travis Brennan, Alicia Curtis, Susan Faunce, Charles Hehmyer, Miriam Johnson, Daniel Kagan, Elizabath Kayatta, Jodi Nofsinger and Abaigeal Ridge. Two were also named to the Rising Stars list: Timothy Kenlan and Christopher Boots.

Noteworthy

Portside Real Estate Group acquired Lakepoint Real Estate in Belgrade.

