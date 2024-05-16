In photos: April snow showers and a total solar eclipse, here is the best of the month
The month of April began in winter and ended in spring, and included a glorious total solar eclipse over parts of Maine on April 8, an experience that left viewers awestruck. Here are some of the Portland Press Herald photographers' favorite photos from the month.
Emma Pidden waits for her bus on Congress Street in Portland on April 4. Pidden said she decided to take the bus into her office because she was worried about losing WiFi at home. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
A vehicle moves slowly southbound on the Maine Turnpike in Saco past an overturned vehicle during the April 4 snowstorm. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
A lineman with the Kennebunk Light and Power District works to restore power on Kingsbury Lane in Kennebunk where a tree fell on top of wires. Heavy, wet snow and strong winds caused another round of power outages in the state. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Jason Cooke, the Sea Dogs head groundskeeper looks out over Hadlock Field after the home opener was postponed because of the weather. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Seagulls fly against the wind during a springtime Nor’easter in Portland on April 4. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Windham’s Addie Caiazzo (15) leads Windham players out of the dugout to celebrate Kennedy Kimball’s grand slam during their game against Gorham in Windham on April 26. Windham High won 13-0. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Bryce Skilling holds on to a sheep that is next to be shorn as Jeff Burchstead shears a sheep in the foreground in the barn at the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on April 30. The Shaker farm has 73 sheep who get shorn once a year. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Nick Benimoff, center, of Long Island, New York, is flanked by son Maxwell and wife Elizabeth as the watch the eclipse from River Front Park in Houlton on April 8. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kineece Lau and Kwesi Adjei both of Portland react as they watch the eclipse together on the Eastern Prom April 8. Adjei was helping Lau balance as she stood on a fence to get a good view. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
People watch the total solar elipse from Rangeley Town Cove Park in Rangeley. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A kite surfer catches some air on a windy day at Pine Point Beach in Scarborough on April 23. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Pigeons flying over Simon Smith looks almost like musical notes rising from his euphonium. Smith, a part-time music teacher at schools in Westbrook and Scarborough, was playing music by Leonard Bernstein, Bach and folk tunes. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Colleen Fallon, 7, sips her vanilla steamer at Lenora on April 12. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Girls sprint in an outdoor track event on April 17 in South Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Seth Meyer watches his son Will’s tennis match from his hospital bed on April 19. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Laurienne Kayembe Kitenge, 38, of Portland, who is originally from the Republic of Congo, is surrounded by her family after receiving a certificate of naturalization at Lyman Moore Middle School. Joining Laurienne is her husband Amos Kazadi and their children Moses, 9, Kevin, 4, Kelly, 4, and Karen, 2. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Maine Mariners’ Adam Mechura reacts as he is separated from Adirondack Thunder’s Colin Felix after a scuffle broke out in the third period on April 26. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Students walk down the hall inside the portable area at Scarborough’s Eight Corners Primary School on April 3. Last fall Scarborough schools proposed a $160 million bond to address overcrowding and get rid of old buildings. The bond failed at the ballot box. Now the school district is regrouping, figuring out how to create a plan to update the district’s schools. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Brother Arnold scratches Two Spot, a 4-year-old ram, after it had been shorn in the barn at the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Gerald of Portland meditates among the rock cairns on Fish Point in Portland, with Spring Point Ledge Light looming in the background. “I meditate to make sure I stay centered,” he said. “It helps me get my day started.” Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A piping plover walks along Higgins Beach in Scarborough. Volunteers from the town work with Maine Audubon to help protect the shorebirds, which are protected by both state and federal laws, and serve as the official town bird. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Maine State Police escort the body of Gov. Joseph Brennan, who died April 6 at the age of 89, into the State of Maine Room at Portland City Hall, before a public viewing on April 18. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
