Voters in Falmouth will have a chance to hear from Town Council candidates running in the June 11 municipal election on May 27 at Rivalries sports bar and restaurant.

Candidates Sean Burke, Regina Coleman, Alisa Conroy Morton, Sean Mahoney and Jack Uminski are running for two three-year seats. The two candidates chosen by voters will replace Council Chair Hope Cahan and Town Councilor Amy Kuhn, who are not seeking reelection.

Candidates will have roughly five minutes to present prepared remarks, and the gathering will then transition to an informal session where voters can meet and ask questions of candidates directly, according to Janice Andrews, a Falmouth resident who helped organize the event.

The candidate forum will take place between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Rivalries, 2 Hat Trick Drive.

