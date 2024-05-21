NEW GLOUCESTER – Bernys Overlock Mattson, 95, of New Gloucester died May 10, 2024, after a long and fulfilling life.

Born Aug. 28, 1928, in Warren, she was the daughter of Doris (Teague) and Charles Overlock. She graduated from Warren High School in 1946, one of a class of 14.

Bernys held various jobs throughout her life from stay at home Mom, factory work, business owner, retail sales to ultimately retiring from the mailroom at UNUM in 1992.

Throughout her life she was very active in the community as a volunteer you could depend on. She was a 4H Leader when her oldest daughter belonged and a Girl Scout Leader when her youngest daughter belonged. When someone needed a volunteer she was always there. She was active with New Gloucester Food Pantry prior to COVID.

Bernys was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 65 years holding roles as high as Worthy Matron.

She was a very independent woman even mowing her lawn with her John Deere tractor until she was 93. Additionally, she had many hobbies over the years such as rug hooking, needlework, sewing, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and most recently learning to crochet.

For the last three months, Bernys resided at Montello Heights in Lewiston and enjoyed the new friends she made and the old friends that visited her. She especially enjoyed playing Bingo.

She enjoyed rides in her 1924 Ford Model T that her husband restored and was driven to her 90th birthday celebration in it with a dear friend from her church chauffeuring her.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert Mattson who she married on Feb. 28, 1948, and devoted mother to her two daughters. She truly enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert of 55 years, her daughter, Barbara Wing, her brothers, Charles, Frank, Richard, Russell and Ronald Overlock, and her sisters, Jeannette Orff and Carolyn Overlock.

She is survived by her daughter Roberta Tielinen and her husband Kurt, her grandson Adam Tielinen and his wife, Megan and three great-granddaughers, Emma, Grace and Sadie. She is also survived by a brother, Albert Overlock along with many nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 23, at Wilson’s Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. This will be followed by a funeral service on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m., at the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Wilson Funeral Home, Gray.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Gloucester Food Pantry,

c/o The First Congregational Christian Church,

PO Box 114,

New Gloucester ME 04260.

