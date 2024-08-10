Like many others, I attended a recent town council meeting on the school plans for Cape Elizabeth. It is a disappointing to live in one of Maine’s wealthiest towns and to have unsafe and unhealthy school buildings that do not meet educational needs. It is disappointing to be represented by people who do not value investment in education and the future of our children.

But what is really shocking is the behavior of some of the town councilors. They are undermining a long, transparent, public process, in which there was plenty of time for feedback. Instead of honoring that, they are abusing their power to spread confusion at the eleventh hour, undermining the work of the school board. Rather than focusing on strategic and sensible governance, getting value for taxpayer spending and supporting the educational needs of our district, they seem to put their personal agenda first.

My hope is that the Portland Press Herald will shine a light on this disrupted process, which will hopefully lead to the town council to serve with more integrity and transparency.

Anika Ruisch

Cape Elizabeth

