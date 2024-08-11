The recent article about costs associated with electric vehicles got me wondering (“Clearing the air: Figuring out the costs of owning an electric vehicle,” Aug. 3).

According to the report, a Tesla Model 3 has a range of 114 miles; I regularly get approximately 250 miles on a charge. You also failed to mention that many (if not most) EV owners charge at home, not at a charging station. Your article might have broken down the “fueling/charging” column in your chart to reflect this, as home electricity is more like 16 cents/kWh vs the 28 cents market rate cited.

Meg Lannon

Scarborough

