Americans and several of our allies negotiated and won the release of dozens of people who were wrongly held in Russia for Vladimir Putin to use as bargaining chips. These people were detained for months and, in many cases, years. Most Americans are celebrating their well deserved release and thanking all countries that worked together to make this happen.

The only negative voice I hear is that of Donald Trump. He has found it necessary to denigrate the deal simply because he didn’t make it. Trump has shown, once again, that if it’s not about him, it’s somehow bad for America.

A bigger man, a real patriot, would have set aside differences and congratulated President Biden and our allies for their hard work behind the scenes in getting this release done. Once again, Trump has acted like a petulant child who didn’t get his way. Shame on him and on those who think he is good for America.

Bob Pelletier

Gorham

