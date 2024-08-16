Schools and housing are constantly in the news – let’s connect them. If every school had a few studio/efficiency apartments attached, when the student population increases, close off the kitchens and the unit becomes a classroom. Then, when the student population decreases, rent the apartments out for income and housing. This could be a win-win situation.
I have solar and I’ve had it for years but no big company will ever come to the western mountains/rural areas. They just say, “Oh, I don’t go there.” And, if people buy all the equipment, as I do, electricians commonly say “Oh, I don’t do solar.” Electricians can do solar. We need to encourage companies to help the folks in the western mountains/northern reaches get access to solar.
Jean Antonucci
Portland
