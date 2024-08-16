Rep. Jared Golden’s recent political advertisement on local television makes it clear to me that he is not wedded to the Biden administration. This is quite understandable; he is trying to continue representing what is probably MAGA territory. However, his negativity about electric vehicles and positivity about oil and gas seems out of place and ill-advised.

Pollution and global warming affect everyone. Tailpipe emissions are a major contributor to global warming and air pollution. Also, every gas station has at least one large tank. Some of them leak, and all of them require trucks delivering fuel. This activity involves accidents, spills and all that goes with maintaining and operating fleets of fuel trucks. Surely, distribution of electricity is cleaner and cheaper. Protecting the world we all live in is not a partisan issue, it is a human issue.

Leo Carter

Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link