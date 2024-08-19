PORTLAND – Sandra L. Smith, 70, of Portland, passed away on July 31, 2024, after a long battle with heart problems. Sandra was born in Portland, the daughter of Wilbur and Gloria Reed Clark. She grew up in South Portland, and attended South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School. She was married in 1971 to Gregg Barnes and they had two sons, Matthew and Jason.

Sandy had a lengthy career at numerous locations throughout the state and ended her career retiring from Fair Point communications. In 1984, she married Greggory Smith of Presque Isle and they shared their life together until her death.

Sandy loved gardening and flowers, her crafts, “girl’s weekends”, and Peaks Island, but most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her mother Gloria (Reed) Clark and her father Wilburn Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years Greggory Smith; her two sons, Matthew Barnes and his partner Shawna Giguere from Embden, and Jason Barnes of Pownal, and a stepdaughter, Karrissa Smith of Vermont. Additionally she is survived by her siblings, Barbara Davis of South Portland, Diana Toepfer of LaPines, Ore., Leonard Clark and his partner Michael Pettis of Buxton, and Philip Clark and his partner Roberta Pederson of Gaston, SC. Also included are seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 61 years Cindy Kelly.

A celebration of life for Sandy with be held at Bruno’s Restaurant dining room on Allen Ave. in Portland on Saturday August 24, 2024 from noon to 4 p.m. A Private ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland, Maine.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the family and sign Sandra’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the:

Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org

