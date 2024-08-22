Sandra Boissonneault

BIDDEFORD – Sandra Boissonneault, 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and talented musician, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2024 with her family by her side, leaving behind a legacy of love, music, and faith.

A service to celebrate Sandra’s life will be held on Monday Aug. 26, 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford where friends and family can gather to honor her legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Southern Maine.

