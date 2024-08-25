SOUTH PORTLAND – On Aug. 18, 2024, Nicholas John “NJ” Aloes, Jr., died by suicide.

NJ was born on Dec. 13, 2009 to parents Nick and Mindy. NJ entered this world hungry and determined. He was a force. NJ was beautiful inside and out. His striking blue-green eyes and charming grin made everyone melt.

NJ was the second of four sons. Only 13 months younger than his brother, Adam, they learned everything together. They were brothers, teammates, and best friends. When Chase was born, NJ became the most gentle, protective big brother. Then again, with Jules’ arrival, NJ doted on him and would do anything to make Jules laugh. NJ was always willing to help his brothers. Whether it was practicing football plays with Adam, giving Chase advice on his form in the batting cage, or carrying Jules when his legs were too tired.

NJ’s bond with his father, Nick, was unbreakable. They shared the drive to work hard, never give up, and reach goals. Their love for baseball was unmatched. Whether as “Dad” or “Coach,” Nick led NJ with patience and love, learning and growing together.

No one made his mother, Mindy, laugh quite like NJ. And she would go to any lengths to make him smile. Always the loudest fan on the sidelines, NJ would sneak glances to Mindy in those big moments, making sure she was there.

NJ adored his Nana and Grampy. He gave his Nana the very best hugs. He played guitar with his Grampy, mastering every lesson at an astonishing pace.

NJ loved his friends. He loved to make people smile. He wanted everyone to feel included and welcome.

NJ showed kindness to all. He was the first to jump up if you were carrying something heavy. He wanted to help. And he wanted to learn. NJ showed a steady determination to master any activity he was interested in. He never gave up.

NJ will be missed, every minute of every day. We wish more than anything that we would have had more time with him. We will hold onto his memories forever.

NJ is survived by his brothers Adam, Chase and Jules Aloes; his parents, Mindy and Nick Aloes; and his Nana and Grampy, Mike and Jane Afthim, all of South Portland; and his Papou and YiaYia, Chuck and Elaine Aloes of Solon; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours honoring NJ’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Relatives and friends are invited to dress casually if preferred. A private burial will take place at a later date. To view NJ’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

If you or someone you know has been dealing with feelings so big, you are unsure what to do- sadness, depression, anxiety. The Maine Crisis Line is able to help – call or text 988, http://www.heretohelpmaine.com. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. Please do not suffer alone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The Maine Crisis Line

Donate online @

https://www.opportunityalliance.org/

or make a check donation payable to:

The Opportunity Alliance,

Attn: Development –

50 Lydia Lane,

South Portland, ME 04106

