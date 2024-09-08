When corn, tomato and zucchini seasons converge, I already know what’s on my menu. I look forward to this time all year, when the ingredients for my summer vegetable saute are in their prime. I don’t have to think about it at all because my hands already know what to do.

I break out a large skillet and get chopped onion softening in olive oil, then add fresh corn kernels, bite-size pieces of zucchini and tomatoes, salt and pepper, and cook until the vegetables are tender but still firm and brilliantly colorful.

It takes just a few minutes.

Then I sprinkle on fresh basil leaves and voilà, a simple but delightful dish where nature and my local farmer have done most of the work. I serve this medley with a rotisserie chicken or as a topping for fish tacos. I use it as a filling for a big, savory pancake or as a topping for a savory Dutch baby. I might even tuck some away in the refrigerator to eat cold, with a scoop of cottage cheese, or to fold into an omelet.

Here, I turn the versatile vegetable medley into a skillet dinner by cooking it in the same pan that’s used to cook chunks of chicken breast. The savory chicken is seasoned with sweet paprika, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper, which lends a gentle heat to offset corn’s sweetness.

Finished with a bright squeeze of lemon juice and floral basil leaves, it’s a one-pan dinner that paves yet another path for my summer favorite, one that’s so quick and crowd-pleasing it could help take the pressure off another season it overlaps – the start of the school year.

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” Learn more at www.elliekrieger.com.

Skillet Chicken with Summer Vegetables

4 servings (makes about 6 cups)

Total time: 35 mins

In this one-pan dinner, savory chunks of chicken join peak-summer sweet corn, zucchini, tomatoes and onion. And at the end of cooking the dish is brightened with tart lemon juice and fragrant basil. A touch of cayenne in the chicken seasoning adds gentle heat, balancing the sweetness of the corn.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons whole-wheat pastry flour (see Substitutions)

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small yellow onion (5 ounces), diced (1 cup)

3 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 ears; see Substitutions)

1 medium zucchini (8 ounces), trimmed, quartered lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved, or quartered if large

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1/4 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

STEPS

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, granulated garlic, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the cayenne pepper until combined. Add the chicken and toss to coat evenly.

In a large (12-inch) deep lidded skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering; set a large plate nearby. Working in batches if needed, add the chicken in a single layer and cook, turning once or twice, until nicely browned but not cooked all the way through, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining chicken, if needed.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet, followed by the onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until softened slightly, about 2 minutes. Add the corn, zucchini, tomatoes, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper, and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften slightly, about 3 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan with any accumulated juices. Cover with a lid and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice, then taste, and add more lemon juice, if desired. Garnish with the basil and serve.

Substitutions: Whole-wheat pastry flour >> all-purpose flour or cup-for-cup gluten-free flour blend. Fresh corn >> one (16-ounce) bag frozen corn kernels. Cayenne pepper >> Aleppo pepper or hot paprika. Zucchini >> yellow squash. Basil >> cilantro or parsley. Chicken breast >> extra-firm or super-firm tofu.

Nutrition per serving (about 1 1/2 cups): 447 calories, 36g carbohydrates, 104mg cholesterol, 19g fat, 5g fiber, 38g protein, 3g saturated fat, 354mg sodium, 7g sugar

