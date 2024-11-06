Cheryl Golek was reelected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to represent the Harpswell area in the Maine House of Representatives.

With 2,732 cast ballots, Golek defeated her competitor, Sean Hall (R ), who received 1,978 votes, to represent House District 99, according to unofficial results posted early Wednesday morning. The district includes Harpswell and part of Brunswick.

Harpswell Town Clerk Cathy Doughty said 3,921 residents voted at the polls, with another 2,258 submitting absentee ballots. This accounts for 81% of registered voters. She called the election a “historic” race – never in her 21 years at the clerk’s office has she seen so many voters show up.

Golek assumed the position in 2022 after her predecessor, MaryAnne Kinney (R ), served four terms.

Golek has said she aims to establish a legislative working group to advocate for the environment and the fishing community. She also intends to focus on issues such as PFAS contamination, water quality, storm resilience, and affordable housing.

“I would like to congratulate my opponent on winning her reelection bid,” said Hall. “I hope that she will be responsive to the needs of her constituents during future legislative sessions, particularly concerning policies that benefit working families and the working waterfront.”

Area residents supported all but one of the articles proposed as referendum questions. Articles 2, 3, and 4 passed [2,475-876], [2,349-1,258], and [3,041-701], respectively. However, a vote to accept Article 6, the approval of a commercial solar farm at George J. Mitchell Field, was rebuked [1,393-2,344].

