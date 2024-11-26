Big Tree Hospitality announced recently that it will be using the former Local 188 space on Congress Street as an event venue and home base for its catering operations.

“This opportunity is especially meaningful to us, and we’re honored to carry the torch, preserving this iconic space while creating a new venue to celebrate weddings, host pop-ups, guest chef dinners, and give our catering team a home of their own,” said Big Tree co-owner Arlin Smith in a news release.

Local 188 closed this fall after 25 years in business. The Spanish- and Mediterranean-influenced eatery was among the restaurants that helped Portland develop its reputation as a great food town.

In addition to Big Tree Catering events, the venue, at 685 Congress St., will also be used for fundraisers, community get-togethers, wine tastings and other gatherings, according to Big Tree officials. Big Tree also owns Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland and Boston, The Honey Paw and several local markets.

Local 188 owner and chef Jay Villani will work with Big Tree as a consultant for the Local 188 space. “For over 25 years, Local 188 has been considered the ‘living room’ of the West End,” Villani said. “I’m excited to help Big Tree Catering preserve the elegance and warmth of this vibrant room and gently transform it into a dynamic setting that retains the communal feel of Local.”

