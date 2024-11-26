Recently, a reader complained in your letters section that there were no communications in praise of Trump’s return to the presidency (“Where are the letters celebrating Trump’s win?” Nov. 17). I feel his pain, as I, too, have yearned to see him be our leader again.
For years we’ve had the current “crime family,” led by a well-mannered civil servant with decades of Deep State experience. Now we will have a real man, someone who has bravely confronted his 34 felony convictions, thwarted accusations of vote tampering and top-secret document hoarding, and whose acknowledged lust for women is well known.
He fearlessly incited a violent insurrection over an election loss, and we, the grateful taxpayers, should simply each pay our share for the damage to the Capitol, a mere $1,000 or two each – unless the top earners whose wealth he enabled feel obligated to pay up for the estimated $2.7 billion in related losses.
He has triumphantly escaped penalties, thus far, only to be rewarded. And now, it seems we’ll be inaugurating a government run by celebrity apprentices, media personalities, predators and conspiracy pushers. RIP, Deep State!
Dawn Leland
Portland
