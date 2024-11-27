I was delighted to read state Labor Commissioner Fortman’s op-ed, “How to bolster Maine’s labor market? Embrace apprenticeships,” on Nov. 18. Timed to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the piece noted that Maine’s future economy will largely rely on workforce development. Registered apprenticeships – along with pre-apprenticeship and other training opportunities – are an important part of creating tomorrow’s skilled workforce.

My organization supports multiple registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. We work as an intermediary sponsor to support small and growing businesses, decreasing many of the administrative responsibilities associated with registered apprenticeship. The growth in new apprenticeable occupations, shorter program lengths and public communications campaigns are contributing to wider acceptance of these programs.

“Registered” apprenticeships are created with technical support and financial incentives, standardized guidelines and approval by the state of Maine. This means that employers and employees have the assurance that their program is high quality and can lead to well-paying careers.

Apprenticeships have become diverse in Maine. They are no longer just for young people exploring careers in trades. Meet Charles, who after the age of 50 became a successful CDL-B driver apprentice, changing his career and life with a credential of value and permanent job. Or take Erin, a lead carpenter apprentice, who entered the trades after three years of postsecondary education in a different field.

Or consider computer technician, payroll specialist and cabinetmaker. These are a few examples of registered apprenticeship success in our state. We believe apprenticeships will be important drivers in Maine’s economy, and are proud to be part of this critical work.

Kate Howell

Director, Workforce Partnerships

Educate Maine

Portland

