The official start of winter is almost a month away, but Thanksgiving will serve up a taste of wintery weather for much of the state.

While Portland and areas along the southern coast will see rain – and maybe a few stray snow flakes – the hills and mountains of western Maine could see a half-foot or more of snow.

“It will really depend on where you are in the state of Maine,” said John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray.

Most years, snow isn’t a factor for the holiday, but it hasn’t actually been that long since there was a snowy Thanksgiving in southern Maine.

Thanksgiving 2018 felt and looked like the dead of winter in Portland. It didn’t actually snow that day, but there were several inches on the ground, and the temperature hovered around 6 degrees, making it the coldest Thanksgiving on record for the city.

Cannon said the precipitation will arrive Thursday morning, spreading from southwest New Hampshire to western Maine. In Portland, it’s expected to stay rain throughout the day, but there “may be some spritzes of snow,” he said.

But it will be an entirely different story in the foothills and mountains, where there will be “sizeable accumulation” that could top 6 inches, Cannon said. The heavy, wet snow is expected to cause deteriorating road conditions through the day, with the heaviest accumulation in the afternoon and evening.

“Where the snow does fall, it will be heavy and wet,” Cannon said. “It will likely down tree branches, and we could have power outages with that.”

Areas between the mountains and coast will see a mix of snow, rain and slush that could also slow travel. Areas expected to see that wintery mix include the towns along Interstate 95 from Bangor down through Augusta and across to the Sanford area.

Cannon said there is some good news: There will be no high winds or coastal flooding to contend with.

Dustin Wlodkowski, a spokesperson for Central Maine Power, said the company has been tracking the storm since the beginning of the week.

“Our line, tree and operations teams are receiving regular updates from our meteorologists and will be on standby throughout the day tomorrow to respond to any outages that may occur,” he said. “This first widespread winter weather of the season may make driving difficult in some areas and we encourage those on the road tomorrow for Thanksgiving to drive safely.”

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Somerset, York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties that will be in effect through Friday morning.

Officials at the Portland International Jetport have been keeping an eye on the weather in Maine and across the country during the busiest travel week of the year. The wintery weather in Maine may not cause major travel delays, but officials have been reminding travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

