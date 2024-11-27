Happy Thanksgiving!

Come Friday, you’re going to be recovered from your food coma and will want to leave the house.

We’ve got you covered.

It’s a busy weekend, and there’s a ton going on, both of the holiday and non-holiday persuasion.

Let’s unpack it.

The annual Monument Square Tree Lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Friday. When the lights are on, the merriment continues with a performance by “American Idol” star Julia Gagnon. Another gem of the holiday season is Northern Lights on the campus of L.L. Bean. We’ve got details on both of these, as well as several other holiday events to look forward to.

If you love live music, there are two entirely epic shows around the corner from each other on Saturday night. Rock trio Rigometrics presents its Rigsgiving show at Portland House of Music. Over at Aura, it’s the annual Funksgiving show of R&B, funk and soul tunes from Model Airplane. You win with either, but you had best grab tickets soon.

Those aren’t the only shows happening. Check out our mega list of shows to get the skinny on tickets for the Spencer and the Walrus Beatles tribute shows at the State Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At some point, the leftovers are going to run out, but you’re still going to have Thanksgiving food on your mind. A trip to Cheese Louise in Portland will satisfy that specific hunger pang with its Gobble Gobbler grilled cheese sandwich, complete with cranberry sauce.

What else is going on this weekend? We’re glad you asked! Our weekly events roundup includes ice skating at Thompson’s Point, a tribute to Phil Lesh at Portland House of Music and a comedy show from the hilarious guys behind Welcome to Maine on TikTok.

