It’s that time of year. One minute you’re on your second plate of turkey with all the fixings and wondering if you will be able to get up and walk away from the table and the next you are transported to a magical realm where graceful dancers defy gravity in spectacular ways.

Such was the transition undoubtedly experienced by many in a large crowd at Merrill Auditorium on the day after Thanksgiving when the Maine State Ballet opened its 48th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Backed by a full orchestra (conducted by Robert Lehmann) and chorus, dozens of professional and student performers filled the wide stage. Elaborate costumes (by Gail Csoboth), dazzling special effects and lighting (by David Herrman), and colorful scenic designs enticed the eyes as the story of a young girl’s magical Christmas adventure unfolded.

To the sumptuous music by Tchaikovsky, choreographer Linda MacArthur Miele built the narrative through both delicate, small moments and impressive, large ensemble passages, occasionally fleshed out by pantomime and comedy.

Early scenes evolved with a mixture of sweetness and mischief. The sibling rivalry between the young Clara (Emma Davis) and her rascally brother Fritz (Caelan Martin) around the gift of a nutcracker from the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer (David Jon Timm) disrupted the careful propriety of the adults. (Note: some lead roles will be exchanged throughout the run of the show)

While the older folks elegantly waltzed, the many kids at the Christmas party enjoyed performances by dolls (Jessica Bartlett, Josie Skvorak, Aidan Volk) that came to life under the spell of the otherworldly uncle. The contrary motions of well-groomed adults versus hectic youngsters eventually spun into an action-packed, after-hours confrontation between the Nutcracker Prince (Trevor Seymour) and a group of unruly, but ever so cute, mice.

Advertisement

Act 1 ended on a high note when Clara and the Prince delicately partnered as they traveled though The Christmas Tree Forest where a collection of the the company’s finest female dancers executed synchronized swirls of movement (“The Waltz of the Snowflakes”) as snow fell from above.

Act 2 landed the couple in The Palace of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy (Rachel Paradis) introduced a range of divertissement, offering brief flourishes of balletic energy and festive color.

There were many highlights at the performance under review. Hailee Willey and Aidan Volk added subtle spice to “Chocolate from Spain” while Adrienne Pelletier, paired with Glenn Davis, showed spectacular flexibility and grace during “Coffee from Arabia.”

Agnes Norman offered “Tea from China” while Elizabeth Chadbourne and Brooke Sowerby led “Marzipan Shepherdesses” and “Dew Drop” segments, respectively, with style. Caelan Martin spun his way toward vigorous applause for his “Russian Cossack.” “Mother Ginger” (Sophie Bray) and her young ones drew laughs.

Sugar Plum Fairy Paradis and her Cavalier (Arie Eiten) finished the action with a “Grand Pas de Deux,” bringing the highly entertaining production, where make-believe becomes real, to an artfully delicious close.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “The Nutcracker” by Maine State Ballet

WHERE: Merrill Auditorium, Portland

REVIEWED: Nov. 29: continues through Dec. 8

TICKETS: Starting at $28

CONTACT: 207-842-0800; mainestateballet.org

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

Copy the Story Link