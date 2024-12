Amid all this noise being made about President Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, I have noticed a paucity of reporting on, or respect for, what he is achieving in his last weeks in office. In addition to his very recent trip to sub-Saharan Africa for trade and investment agreements, he traveled in November to the Amazon rainforest, the first American president to do so in an official capacity, and made a historic contribution to help Brazil work to counter climate change, showing leadership in conservation.

Climate change is a true crisis. Breaking a campaign promise (which every single presidential candidate has done) is not a crisis. Biden has the right to issue a pardon. Getting his son out of the revengeful and vindictive claws of the incoming administration was the only sane thing any person could do.

Susan Brown Stoddard

Portland