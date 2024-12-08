Remember when holiday shopping was fun? Now November and December bring an onslaught of dupes and deals, filling your inbox and Instagram feed, telling you to buy buy buy this this this. And all those Black Friday specials, which might or might not actually be special and may or may not end up in a landfill in six months, flatten our shopping lists into the same lineup from the same places, even though gifts should be as individual as the recipients. Shopping is and always will be an act of commerce, not art, but was it always this predictable?

This year, consider skipping the familiar brands for smaller, up-and-coming names, the kind of companies that keep the retail landscape colorful. These food-related gifts were selected for their quality, idiosyncrasy and charm. They will surprise and delight giftees – and be kind of fun for the gifters, too.

Mixed Roast Box

$84 by Cometeer | Instant coffee has come a long way, in part thanks to brands like Cometeer. These frozen, highly concentrated pods will satisfy a giftee who needs caffeine and lacks patience (or the funds for a daily latte purchase). They’re ideal for iced coffee, but can be used for hot as well. Choose from quality roasters like Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, Houseplant and more.

Also try: Decaf Roast Box ($84).

Who’s it for? The person who loves coffee but is too lazy to brew it.

Inner Connection Blooming Tea

$36 by the Qi | An adventurous tea drinker probably has a cabinet full of blends. For something different, try the Qi, which uses real flowers that unfold as the tea steeps in hot water. We recommend its newest offering, a rosebud and calendula flower infused with green tea, or its Floral Collection for a caffeine-free option.

Also try: Floral Collection Variety Box ($36).

Who’s it for? The tea aficionado.

Container 3-Pack

$59 by Cliik | We all know someone who would be thrilled to receive storage containers – and even more thrilled if those containers self-solve one of the most vexing kitchen organization quandaries. The durable, BPA-free plastic units from Cliik feature a magnetic system to keep the containers neatly arranged on your shelf.

Who’s it for? Organization junkies.

Fiore

$43 by Figlia | Founder Lily Geiger, who lost her father to alcoholism, created Figlia to give people a sophisticated alternative to alcohol. Figlia currently offers one flavor, Fiore, which has notes of rose, bitter orange and clove. Serve it straight up over ice or mixed with sparkling water for an Aperol Spritz vibe.

Who’s it for? The nonalcoholic drink connoisseur.

Oyster Plate

$240 by Rex Design | Handmade and hand-painted objects by founder and artist Catherine Rex bring a feminine touch to any table – literally, if you choose her Line Drawn Dancer Plates, which celebrate the female body. Gift the (dishwasher safe!) oyster plate for a surprisingly versatile gift for the friend who loves to entertain.

Also try: Seashell Cake Stand ($400), Butter Dish ($225).

Who’s it for? The host who has perfected the art of the tablescape.

The Elixir

$88 by Visp | Persistently on-the-go folks appreciate anything that speeds up their routine. The bottles from Visp will whisk their protein shakes, matcha powders or anything else with the press of a button and still look cute on the kitchen counter.

Who’s it for? Your busiest friend.

Lemon Squeezer Trio

$98 by Gohar World | Gohar World’s vintage-inspired, humor-filled wares (like their tablecloth weights or baguette candle) are objects of conversation as well as utility. This swan-shaped lemon squeezer will look elegant when passed around the table with a plate of lemon slices.

Who’s it for? The host who spares no details.

Le Blanc

$41 by French Bloom |Not every gift needs to be permanent (or alcoholic). French Bloom’s nonalcoholic line of luxury sparkling wines taste like real rosé and offer a small celebratory gift that will be put to use right away.

Also try: Le Rosé ($44).

Who’s it for? The person who loves to celebrate without a hangover.

“Justine Cooks”

$35 from Amazon | This mostly vegetarian cookbook by the creator of the hugely popular Instagram account @justine_snacks strikes a rare balance in that it’s accessible to beginners, but will also intrigue more advanced cooks with creative flavors and streamlined processes. Try a double batch of the Greener Zucchini Gratin on Page 143; you will not want to share.

Who’s it for? Anyone looking to add a few more veggies to their diet in the new year.

Baguette Pocket Toy

$32 by Lambwolf Collective | Lambwolf Collective’s toys are primarily meant to be enriching, but it doesn’t hurt that their mushroom and baguette designs also look great on camera. For those trying to jump-start their pet’s influencer career, these cute toys might get them one step closer.

Also try: Pineapple Pop Toy ($28).

Who’s it for? The pet influencer manager.

Gochujang

$16 by Potluck | Potluck founder Jen Arsenault wants Korean food to become just as popular as Korean beauty products. This line of modern Korean staples, inspired by the ones handmade by relatives, are produced in small batches using all-natural ingredients and traditional techniques that aren’t as common in mass-produced versions. The pastes can be worked into any pantry, regardless of your experience with the cuisine.

Also try: Ssamjang ($16).

Who’s it for? The home cook with an enviable spice cabinet.

Baking Basics Set

$66 by GIR | Easy-to-clean anything in the kitchen is a pretty good gift, but GIR takes its convenient tools to the next level with nontoxic, heat-resistant, antimicrobial designs made from pharmaceutical-grade silicone that can be put in the dishwasher.

Also try: 5-Piece Ultimate Tool Set ($65).

Who’s it for? The person who loves to bake but hates to clean.

Rachel Tashjian and Lindsey Underwood contributed to this report.

