In the 12 days leading up to Christmas in southern Maine, you can see a pipe organ concert, a boat parade, a holiday burlesque and some dazzling light displays.

Technically, the “12 Days of Christmas” of caroling fame begin on the holiday itself. But any one of these events is probably more entertaining than watching six geese a-laying or seven swans a-swimming.

Maine’s rich and eclectic arts scene offers so many different things to see and do during the holiday season, that you could see something different every day, including concerts, ballet, plays, and much more.

Here are some suggestions for 12 things to do on the 12 days before Christmas.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

“Magic of Christmas” presented by the Portland Symphony Orchestra, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, Dec. 13-22, $15 to $102. porttix.com or 207-842-0800

This long-standing tradition will mark its 45th year. The Portland Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Magic of Christmas Chorus and the PSO Children’s Chorus, and the program includes nostalgic classics such as Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Messiah” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Eckart Preu, the orchestra’s music director, will conduct. This year’s special guest is Cirque de la Symphonie, known for combining live orchestra music with acrobats, contortionists, dancers and jugglers. For the first time, “Magic of Christmas” will also air on Maine Public TV and will be available for free for patients at Maine Medical Center.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Portland Harbor Christmas Parade of Lights, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 14, free, on Facebook

For a nautical take on holiday spirit, head to the Portland Waterfront for the annual Portland Harbor Christmas Parade of Lights. Once the flotilla passes the Maine State Pier, there’s a huge fireworks display. Last year’s parade featured 39 boats, so you can count on about that many. Maine State Pier is a great viewing spot, and many people head to restaurants like Luke’s Lobster and DiMillo’s. All of the boats will be decked out for Christmas, so keep an eye out for several Santa Clauses and, of course, all of the holiday lights that will be festooning the boats.

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

“A Christmas Carol” adapted by Christopher Schario, Public Theatre, Lewiston, Dec. 13-15, $15 to $35. thepublictheatre.org or 207-782-3200

Fans of the Charles Dickens novel can take in myriad adaptations on stage this year. This adaptation is a tradition at Lewiston’s Public Theatre. The story begins with a child who is reading the Charles Dickens novel in school. Five actors and a fiddler then coax him into the story set 150 years in the past. The audience, too, can discover the text anew.

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Northern Lights at L.L. Bean, Freeport, through Dec. 29, free. llbean.com

L.L Bean’s annual Northern Lights celebration is packed with all sorts of fun, including a giant walk-through snow globe, model train village, “Holidays Around the World” interactive walk and twinkle light tunnel, to name a few. Kids (and the young at heart) can meet Santa on Fridays (4-8 p.m.), Saturdays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Dec. 22.

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Portland Ballet’s “A Victorian Nutcracker,” Dec. 17 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland and Dec. 21-22 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $29 to $68. porttix.com or 207-842-0800

The beloved story gets a Portland twist. A young girl is whisked to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Land of Sweets in her dreams on Christmas Eve. But this version, which has been on stage for 30 or so years, is unique to Portland. The first act is set in the Victoria Mansion, and characters are pulled directly from the city’s history. The performance at Merrill Auditorium will feature the Portland Ballet Orchestra.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

Gardens Aglow at the Maine Coastal Botanical Gardens, Boothbay; through Dec. 23, $21, $18 seniors, $12 children, $40 family of four. mainegardens.org or 207-633-8000

Gardens Aglow celebrates its 10th year of covering many acres of its grounds with an epic light display. New features this year include a giant lobster sculpture and a 100-foot tunnel of lights. With more than 750,000 LED lights, the mile-long route is a mesmerizing walk you won’t soon forget. The giant wooden trolls Roskva and Lilja will make sure of it, as will the enchanting fairy house village.

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Vivid Motion’s “Holly Jolly Follies” burlesque show, The Hill Arts, Portland, through Dec. 21, $30, 18-plus. vividmotiondance.org or 207-232-2070

Vivid Motion Dance has been putting on a sexy holiday burlesque show in Portland for more than 20 years. The tradition started with “Nutcracker Burlesque” – a sexy take on the famous holiday ballet – which was put on each year until 2019. This year’s show is called “Holly Jolly Follies.” It focuses on a delivery person hectically trying to get holiday packages to their destinations on time, while getting involved in some sexy situations. The 20 or so musical numbers in the show feature dancers and a DJ spinning a mix of pop tunes by Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and others. Some feature less clothing than others. There’s also a waltz.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

“Santa Rave: The Ultimate Holiday Themed Rave,” Dec. 20, State Theatre, Portland, $15 to $25, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com or 207-956-6000

“Santa Rave” is a traveling holiday dance party where people are encouraged to “get merry, get lit,” according to the posters for it. Before “Santa Rave” hits Portland, it will also be landing on rooftops – or in theaters – in South Carolina, Vermont, Florida, New Jersey and Virginia, among other places. It’s basically what would happen if you threw a Christmas party in a nightclub with electronic dance music blaring and lights pounding and flashing. Ugly sweaters and Santa hats are encouraged.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong,” Footlights Theatre, Falmouth, Dec. 5-22, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com or 207-747-5434

This comedy is set in the 1940s, focused on a company of misfit performers who travel to a small town to perform “A Christmas Carol” and get stranded there by a snowstorm. Half the cast is missing and none of the costumes and props seem to match the story. But they attempt the play nonetheless, with hilarious results.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with the Heather Pierson Trio, Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, Dec. 22, $10 to $20; The Gem, Bethel, Dec. 24, pay what you can. heatherpierson.com

Pianist Vince Guaraldi’s songs for the 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” have become the soundtrack of the holiday season for many of us. The Heather Pierson Trio has been performing that soundtrack live all over New England for more than a decade, often selling out show months in advance. Pierson, who plays piano, thought it would be fun to do the songs live and began with one show in Eaton, New Hampshire, in 2011. Word of mouth led to much more demand, and this year, Pierson’s trio was scheduled to do 17 shows.

MONDAY, DEC. 23

“Christmas with Kennerley” on the Kotzschmar Organ, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, Dec. 23, $28 to $58, porttix.com or 207-842-0800

Portland’s municipal organist, James Kennerley, gives an annual Christmas concert on the city’s “Mighty Kotzschmar” organ. Completed in 1912, it’s named for beloved Portland music teacher and conductor Hermann Kotzschmar and has more than 7,000 pipes. The performance also features local choirs and the Kotzschmar Brass & Percussion group. The show runs two hours with an intermission.

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

“The Snow Queen” at Portland Stage; through Dec. 24; $25 to $70. portlandstage.org or 207-774-0465

This play is based on a classic story by Hans Christian Anderson. (The same one also loosely inspired the Disney movie “Frozen.”) Young Kai is entranced by a magic mirror and vanishes with the mesmerizing Snow Queen. Gerda, his best friend since childhood, must go on a journey through the seasons to rescue him from a wintery palace. This story of friendship and bravery will offer something for all ages.

