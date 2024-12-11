Varsity Maine Player of the Year Jamier Rose and Portland quarterback Louis Thurston are among the 13 high school football players named semifinalists for the 53rd James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy.

The annual honor goes to Maine’s top senior. Often referred to as Maine’s version of the Heisman Trophy, it has been awarded since 1971.

Noah Carpenter of Leavitt was the 52nd Fitzy winner.

Each coach from across the state is allowed to nominate one player from his team to the Fitzpatrick Trophy selection committee, which considers on-field performance – as well as academics and citizenship – in paring down the list to semifinalists.

Now high school head coaches and media members will have a ranked-choice vote to determine the four finalists. The finalists, their families and coaches will be invited to the awards dinner on Jan. 19 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, where the winner will be announced.

This year’s semifinalists are:

Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy quarterback: Benoit led Thornton to the Class A South title this season after quarterbacking the Golden Trojans’ state championship team as a junior. This year, he rushed for 944 yards and threw for 1,270.

Jack Brewer, Orono quarterback/defensive end: Brewer was a four-year starter at quarterback who, according to his coach, Bob Sinclair, holds the Maine records for touchdown passes (125) and passing yardage (9,206). This season, Brewer completed 164 of 231 passes for 2,621 yards and 35 touchdowns.

CJ Cooper, Bonny Eagle receiver/defensive back: Cooper set a school record with 38 catches, good for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores, averaged five tackles per game, and led the Scots with five pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.

Kaiden Delano, Oak Hill running back/linebacker: The Campbell Conference Class D Player of the Year rushed for 1,567 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and threw a touchdown pass. On defense, he made 92 tackles, including 22 for loss, and scored a touchdown.

Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat running back/linebacker: The eight-man Large School player of the year turned 218 carries into 2,144 yards and 40 touchdowns. He added another 773 yards and six touchdowns in the return game, led the Eagles with 73 tackles, and was team’s long-snapper for punts.

Easton Healy, South Portland quarterback/safety: Healy completed 67 of 117 passes for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for another 537 yards and 14 TDs on 125 carries. On defense, he was in on 60 tackles and made two interceptions.

Jack Karlonas, Gorham receiver/linebacker: A two-time Class B South all-conference player, Karlonas had 28 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns, was in on 97 tackles, including 13 for loss, and was a dangerous return man with 11 total returns for 410 yards, scoring on a punt and kick return.

Tavian Lauture, Deering quarterback/defensive back: Lauture did it all for the Rams in a turnaround 8-2 season, throwing for 825 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for 934 yards and 13 touchdowns, kicking two 40-plus yard field goals, leading the defense, and intercepting five passes.

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach receiver/defensive back: Provencher caught 40 passes for 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns, turned 13 carries into 120 yards and three TDs, scored two defensive touchdowns, and returned three kicks for scores for the eight-man Small School champions.

Eli Potter, Wells fullback/linebacker: Potter led the Warriors to the Class D championship with standout play on both sides of the ball. Made 52 solo tackles and rushed for 1,400 yards (8.7 yards per carry), with 22 touchdowns.

Jamier Rose, Noble quarterback/safety: Rose led Noble to its first regional final since 1997. He completed 105 of 169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushed for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns on 116 carries, and made 34 solo tackles.

Brady Stone, Kennebunk running back/linebacker: A two-year all-Class B South player, Stone rushed for more than 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns and led the B South champs with 49 tackles.

Louis Thurston, Portland quarterback/defensive back: Thurston led the Bulldogs to their first Class A title since 2002, completing 97 of 154 passes for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns, rushing for a team-high 1,027 yards (eight touchdowns), and making 28 solo tackles and three interceptions on defense.

The Fitzpatrick Trophy, created to honor a legendary Portland High athlete, coach and administrator, was originally an award for only Class A players, but is now open to nominees from all divisions, including eight-player football.

