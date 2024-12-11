WISCASSET — A judge has declared a mistrial in the state’s murder case against an Edgecomb man they said killed his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter around Christmas morning in 2022.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 30, was charged with one count of depraved indifference murder in Makinzlee Handrahan’s death. He pleaded not guilty in January and his defense attorneys have blamed the girl’s mother, Faith Lewis, for the toddler’s death. State prosecutors have been adamant that Lewis is a victim, not a suspect.

Lewis, 32, of Edgecomb, testified Wednesday morning in Lincoln County Superior Court about the days leading up to her daughter’s death. But when prosecutors attempted to show Lewis photos of Makinzlee’s body, badly bruised from that night, Lewis started sobbing and asked them to take down the photos.

“What did he do to my baby?” she cried out.

The court then took a long break and the defense asked the judge to declare a mistrial, arguing that showing Lewis those photos created a prejudice against their client.

“Everybody in this trial knows that those pictures are dynamite,” said Daniel Dubé, one of Witham-Jordan’s attorneys. “The state purposefully put forth a stick of dynamite at an unexpected time and there was an explosive reaction by Faith Lewis. This was in no way unpredictable and it was predicted.”

Superior Justice Daniel Billings said he has never seen such a witness with such an extreme, emotional reaction.

“What occurred in this courtroom could have been avoided,” Billings said. “And, even if was accidental, is so extreme that I cannot be confident that a result of this trial would be fair and just.”

Faith had told the jury she was worried about how long her 3-year-old daughter had been sleeping on Christmas Eve in 2022. Makinzlee hadn’t been feeling well and had slept through dinner, Lewis said, which was unusual because she never goes down for naps.

As Lewis got into bed that night after preparing the kids’ Christmas stockings, she texted Witham-Jordan, who was downstairs, and asked him to check on the girl.

“I trusted him at the time,” she said.

The next morning, Lewis said she went into her daughter’s room to tell her Santa had arrived, only to find her unresponsive in her bed. She picked her up and asked Witham-Jordan to start CPR as she called 911.

MAKINZLEE’S DEATH

The state had accused Witham-Jordan of beating Makinzlee to death at some point between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning while experiencing opioid withdrawal.

But neither side has shared plans to introduce eyewitnesses to the alleged beating.

Makinzlee shared a room and bunk bed with Witham-Jordan’s 9-year-old daughter. On Wednesday, prosecutors showed photos of the bed, where it appeared a board from the upper bunk had fallen down onto Makinzlee’s mattress.

Prosecutors did not reference any statements from Witham-Jordan’s daughter about that night, which his attorneys have used to bolster their client’s claims of innocence.

Earlier this week, the jury heard from technicians who helped scan the Edgecomb apartment for evidence that Christmas Day. They recovered a diaper with blood on it from a trash can in the bathroom, and a broken hair brush with a large mound of hair attached.

Lewis testified on Wednesday that the hairbrush did not belong to Makinzlee.

They also recovered a damp pair of jeans with syringes and an empty pill bottle in the pockets, and a damp purple T-shirt with blood stains. And in a yellow box, labeled in marker with Witham-Jordan’s name, police recovered packages of Suboxone.

In Makinzlee’s bedroom, they found a tissue with blood, and blood on her sheets and pillows. Near Makinzlee’s pillow was a camouflage print hat and a pair of sunglasses, which one evidence technician felt was “out of place” against Makinzlee’s pink Hello Kitty bed spread.

Witham-Jordan’s attorneys focused on evidence they say police didn’t collect — most notably, no one swabbed the area around the window, which had been open all night before Makinzlee was found. The fan was also turned on, police noted, but no one swabbed the knob for fingerprints or DNA evidence.

A TENSE CONVERSATION



A patrol sergeant from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office testified Monday that he observed a tense conversation between Witham-Jordan and his daughter hours after Makinzlee was found dead.

Sgt. Kevin Dennison was sent to the Edgecomb apartment hours after paramedics took Makinzlee’s body to a hospital in Damariscotta. Lewis left to follow the ambulance, leaving Witham-Jordan behind with Lewis’ two sons and his daughter.

Dennison said he asked Witham-Jordan several times what happened. Witham-Jordan was emotional, Dennison said, as he talked abut seeing Makinzlee covered in bruises and cold to the touch.

At first, Dennison said Witham-Jordan was very “personal” with his daughter, hugging her “rather tightly.” But then as Dennison was standing in another room, waiting for a second officer to arrive, he said he overheard Witham-Jordan verbally disciplining the girl.

“He just appeared to be really irritated … because his attitude went form hugging to being really upset and irritated with her,” Dennison said.

But that part of Dennison’s testimony was delivered with the jury out of the room – Witham-Jordan’s attorneys objected to the officer using anything that could be interpreted as general evidence about his character, and not directly related to the crime.

This story will be updated.

